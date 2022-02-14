PFN adds voice to who should be president in 2023

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to vote for a southern Christian in the 2023 presidential election as only then can stability be achieved in the country.

The President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who gave this admonition in a statement on Monday, said a “Southern Christian should be elected as President of Nigeria to ensure unity, stability and peaceful co-existence in the country.”

In the statement signed by Bishop Oke on behalf of PFN and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the body said:

“If we are interested in the stability of this country, the South should produce the next president, and by the South, I am talking of the South-East, South-West, South-South.

“And I will implore on Nigerians, especially Christians, to vote for a Christian president who will be able to rule the country with the love of Jesus Christ as that is the only thing we need in this country.

“Only a God-fearing and cerebral leader that has a grasp of the complexities of governance of Nigeria, with over 500 ethnic nationalities and the myriads of security problems we have been facing in this country, will be able to achieve this unity,” the statement reads.

