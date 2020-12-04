PFN tells Buhari how to solve chronic security challenge

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has reacted to the gruesome murder of 43 rice farmers at Koshebe village in Borno State by marauding Boko Haram insurgents.

The PFN in a statement issued on Thursday by its National President, Felix Omobude, expressed sadness over the recent gruesome killing of the rice farmers who were all from Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

In the statement, the PFN President said that the heinous crime committed by the Boko Haram terrorists was a stark reminder of the deplorable level of security in Nigeria as a whole.

The PFN also recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari came into office on the back of a promise to prioritise security, and also added that the recent turn of events in the country, with banditry, kidnapping and violence running riot is sad and unfortunate.

READ ALSO: ‘Stop victimisation of #EndSARS promoters,’ PFN tells Nigerian govt

The statement by the PFN reads; “President Muhammadu Buhari must step up to guarantee the security and safety of all the citizens of Nigeria, irrespective of their location, ethnicity or faith.

“For a government that came into office on the back of a promise to prioritise security, the recent turn of events in the country, with banditry, kidnapping and violence running riot is sad and unfortunate.

“We call on President Buhari to take on-board suggestions put forward by stakeholders in proffering solutions to the chronic challenge,” the release added.

The statement by the PFN also appealed to all Christians to be more prayerful as the Christmas season approaches.

Join the conversation

Opinions