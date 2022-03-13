PFN urges churches to follow RCCG model, create political directorates

As criticism continues to trail the creation of a Directorate of Politics by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has thrown its weight behind the move, and has urged other churches in the country to follow the RCCG model by creating such Directorates as the 2023 general elections draw near.

The Director of PFN’s Directorate of Politics and Governance, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, in a statement on Sunday, backing the newly-created political department by the RCCG, described the action of the church as an “answered prayer” rather than a support base for any political candidate.

In the statement, Pastor Emmanuel, who is also the Senior Pastor of Livingspring Chapel International, said Nigerians should not see the church as being partisan in the creation of the Directorate or throwing its support behind a particular candidate, but a move meant to galvanise Christians to participate actively in politics.

“This appointment of the RCCG is not in support of any Political candidate at all. We asked for it. I trust other fathers and leaders of the faith would soon follow suit,” Pastor Emmanuel said in the statement.

“Let no one read any negative or ulterior motives to the memo from RCCG. This is at our request and it is an answered prayer for us in DPG. This is what we have been asking our GOs to do since. Many more will do so soon as we are in consultation with them.

“PFN/DPG is still at the level of building a grassroots base. We are still far from presenting candidates. Anyone talking of presenting candidates at this point does not know politics. Politics is at the grassroots. You can’t present candidates when you are not at the grassroots. You are at the back of the fence politically speaking.

“I appeal to all our GOs, especially those with national spread and others, to do what RCCG just did for us and connect their appointed officers to join us in this great effort as RCCG had done. We are eagerly waiting for others to do the same.

“I do long write ups like this because I seek every opportunity to educate the Christian community. You can’t have candidates or vie for political office if you are not active at the Ward level to elect Ward officers.

“Please, join us to build the grassroot. Stop making comments in error. Ask from DPG first. Kudos to Redeem. The RCCG deserves our collective commendations,” he said.

