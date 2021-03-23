PFN urges Kwara govt to address hijab crisis | Ripples Nigeria

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Monday urged the Kwara State government to prevent the dispute over hijab in the state from snowballing into a major crisis.

The PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, made the call when the Ekiti and Ondo States chapters of the PFN led by the duo of Bishop Clement Abifade and Bishop Joshua Opayinka visited him in Abuja.

He counseled the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, against forcing the hijab on the people of the state.

Read also: Hijab controversy festers in Kwara, as Christians send warning to govt, Muslims

He said: “The Kwara State Government should let the sleeping dog lie. Respect the tradition and feelings of others. Avoid divisive politics that can set this nation on fire.

“Your Excellency, stoop to conquer; stoop for peace, stoop for harmony.”

At least 10 Christian mission schools shut by the state government in February over the hijab crisis resumed academic activities on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions