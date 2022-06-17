PFN vows to mobilise Christians against Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has vowed to mobilise Christians in the country to protest againt any political party presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Pastor Wale Oke, the National President of PFN who gave the warning in a statement on Thursday, said the body will mobilize all its members against voting for any party with a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 election.

The PFN, while declaring Sunday, June 26, 2022, as a ‘PVC Day’ in all its affiliated churches nationwide after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, said its members would be mandated to show their “PVCs before entering the church and those without PVC would be directed to go out and get theirs before the deadline.”

Oke added that though the PFN was not kicking against Muslim-Muslim ticket on the basis of religion, it was against it purely on the account of “fairness and equity as the 2023 election carries the potential to unite Nigeria across ethnic and religious lines or scatter the nation if things are not done properly.”

“A Christian-Christian and Muslim-Muslim ticket will not work for Nigeria. Muslim-Muslim ticket is unfair, it means over 54 percent of the Christian populace will be marginalized.

“If all that the church has said and a party did not listen to our counsel, they will meet us at the poll, we will be waiting for them,” Oke said.

“The voters’ apathy that has been the issue will not count in this election. After PVC Sunday, we will deliberate and provide a clear direction for the church in collaboration with CAN so that we can deliver block votes to a candidate that will unite this nation, a party that will not encourage the killing of Deborah.

“We will give all parties a fair chance. We are setting a high-powered member committee to meet with all parties on how they will deal with insecurity and others.

“We want a just nation that caters for all its citizens no matter the religion; we encourage all believers to register and get their PVCs and wait for the instruction,” Oke stated.

