Politics
PFN warns political parties against fielding Muslim-Muslim candidates in 2023
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has warned political parties in the country against fielding Muslim-Musiim candidates in the 2023 general elections, saying Christians would be mobilised to vote against them.
Bishop Wale Oke, the National President of PFN, who spoke on Saturday at Osogbo during a service to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of PFN in Osun State, said any political party that dares to go against the norm by fielding Muslims as both president and vice-presidential candidates in the 2023 general election would fail as Nigerian Christians would not give them their votes.
Read also: PFN urges churches to follow RCCG model, create political directorates
The cleric also cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against supporting a Muslim-Muslim candidate for the presidency.
“The Church in Nigeria is saying no to a Muslim-Muslim ticket. We are going to mobilise the church and Christians against such a political party. PFN has 65 million people and we will vote against such a party.
“Obasanjo handed over to Yar’adua, Yar’adua to Jonathan, and Jonathan to Buhari and who else should Buhari hand over to, but a Christian,” Oke said.
