P&G Egypt partners UNTAP Technologies to launch Unbox Innovation Challenge

The Egypt subsidiary of the American multinational company, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has launched its annual Unbox Innovation challenge.

P&G made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday, noting that the program would be executed in partnership with UNTAP Technologies.

The program, according to the company, aims to give startups and SMEs the opportunity to integrate into P&G’s supply chain.

Procter & Gamble’s President and General Manager in charge of North Africa, Samir Lebbar, told the media that the program was designed to mutually accelerate winning startups and the P&G company.

He said: “Innovation has historically been the lifeline of this company, and the driving force behind its evolution and growth over 184 years.

“Our collaboration with startups is a core part of our global direction, aiming to give innovative entrepreneurs real opportunities to solve real challenges for the company. This allows them to accelerate their growth, and also, ours as a company.

“Launching UNBOX in Egypt was an easy decision, because this is a start-up ecosystem that has witnessed massive growth in the past year, and we’re seeing stronger, more disruptive technologies coming out of this market, and even going global.”

