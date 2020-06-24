PGF DG rallies support for President Buhari’s reconciliatory efforts in APC

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Mr. Salihu Lukman, on Wednesday urged the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in organising a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to reset the party.

Lukman, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, said the NEC meeting became necessary in order to reset the party to its 2013 orientation of inclusive and participatory politics.

He added that some drastic steps were required to restore some order and sanity in the party.

The ruling party has been rocked by leadership crisis since its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was suspended by the Court of Appeal last week.

Several members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) including the former Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, had laid claim to the party’s acting national chairman’s position.

Giadom had since convened the party’s NEC meeting, claiming he had President Buhari’s approval to call the meeting.

Lukman said: “To achieve this, the public debate should be about proposals to ensure that the NEC succeed rather than attempting to throw up legal blockades.”

“With all the confusions as to who is our presiding officer, coupled with the fact that the most important structure that is saddled with the responsibility of convening meetings of all organs of the party is fractured and entangled in webs of legal cases.

“It is either the confusion is allowed to continue and lead to the eventual demise of the party, or our leaders find a way to save the party.

“Given such a situation, one would expect our leaders to be united in saving the situation.

“Will this be the case? Or are we going to have blacklegs acting as so-called leaders working to ensure the demise of the party through creating of all manners of divisions just to ensure that the current ugly situation is retained?

“Would these blacklegs seek to create or entrench all manners of legal confusion?

“These are critical questions now that with the approval of President Buhari, a meeting of National Executive Committee (NEC) had been called.”

