PGF downplays alleged crisis within APC, says party will rise to challenge

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has downplayed the alleged crisis and in-fighting within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress as permutations ahead of the 2023 elections take centre stage.

This was contained in a statement issued by the PGF Director-General, Dr Salihu Lukman, who noted that the crisis is not peculiar to the ruling party since it is made up of various stakeholders with arrays of interests.

Nonetheless, Lukman gave the assurance that the challenges therein will be handled by the leadership of the party.

He noted that even before and immediately after the meager that brought about the APC in 2014, many analysts had thought that the party was going to disintegrate.

“It is important to return to the basic framework that every party is an organisation that has various interests, it is difficult to have a political party where people do not have diverse interests.

“But the most important, is to have and build a party where the aggregation of the various interests will be able to win the mandate,” he said.

He, however, stressed the need for the APC to embark on a collection of electronically based data of its members across the country.

He also said that the party should implement measures to enable it function more effectively as a real progressive political party ahead of 2023 general elections.

“I believe as a party, immediately after the National Convention, the first thing the new leadership should do is to have a membership data that is computerised.

“We can’t continue to have a situation where our membership data is not electronically preserved.

“We must ensure that our membership data is updated electronically without the tedious process of handling it in an analogue way,” he said.

