PGF laments political parties’ ‘backward management’ of electoral system

The Progressives Governors Forum has criticised political parties in the country for the shoddy management of electoral processes within their systems while failing to entrench democratic spirit.

This was stated by the PGF President, Salihu Lukman, via a paper titled, ‘Internal Democracy in Political Parties and Prospects for New Nigeria,’ made public in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to Lukman, while progress is being made by the Independent National Electoral Commission in improving elections, the political parties have been on the decline.

The PGF DG said, “Although progress in being made to enhance the processes of election management in the country, management of political parties remained very backward.

“The practice across all Nigerian parties is that political leaders aspiring to contest elections for political offices recruit members.

“The aspiring political leader influences choices of party leaders based on estimation of loyalty.

“The loyalists who emerge as political leaders, in turn, become delegates during party primary for the selection of candidates for election, who then confirmed the aspiring political leader as the party’s candidate for election.

“Issues of membership participation and internal party democracy are compromised, professional management of political parties doesn’t exist, and disciplinary conduct of members and leaders are sacrificed.”

