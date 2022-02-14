Pharmaceutical, telco, tech, two other companies make stocks to watch list

Stocks to watch for this week comprises of five companies; one in the pharmaceutical market, two from the oil and gas industry, one from the telecommunications sector, as well as technology management market.

Their inclusion was determined by their Nigerian bourse activities and operational decisions, which to some extent, have an impact – positive or negative – on shareholders investment.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Pharmdeko

Existing shareholders of pharmaceutical and consumer products maker, Pharmdeko, lost 16.6% of their investment in five days of trading last week, and would be resuming this week as top loser.

Negative reaction to its stock had triggered a sell off among some shareholders pulling their money from Pharmdeko, as they believe the market will turn bearish for the entity’s share in the future.

With this hovering above Pharmdeko’s stock, having it on your stocks to watch for this week wouldn’t be a bad idea for investors looking to expand their portfolio to health firms at a cheaper price.

SCOA

After ending on the best gainers list for two straight weeks, SCOA is one of the companies to have on your stocks to watch list for this week’s trading.

Two weeks ago, SCOA’s stock appreciated by 20.1% after five days of trading, and last week, its equity surpassed that performance after gaining 42.4% to extend its bullish run into this week.

Read also: GTCO, Stanbic IBTC, BUA Foods, Berger Paints make stocks-to-watch list this week

This is why SCOA is on Ripples Nigeria radar, considering shareholders investment in the firm has grown by 62.59% from January ending till date

MTN Nigeria

The operation of MTN Nigeria is at risk of being shutdown by Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) in the coming weeks.

MTN has been issued a 14-days ultimatum to negotiate the discriminatory remuneration, mutually negotiated exit benefits, and retirement benefits or its business will be crippled by the telco staff union and NLC.

With MTN resisting any request to negotiate this demands, the company’s revenue generation might be hampered by the protest which will see workers down tools, a move that will affect disrupt service to users.

It’s left to see how investors will react to the faceoff between MTN Nigeria and the workers, considering agreeing to a negotiation will increase expenses and not accepting will lead to strike that might negatively impact revenue flow.

Oando/MRS

The two oil companies were dragged into an importation scandal by the Nigerian oil regulator, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, after revelation of adulterated fuel in the country.

While both companies have denied any involvement, the market regulator named them as some of the culprits behind the contaminated PMS, and also face a sanction.

Such sanction is likely to result into a capital loss Oando and MRS if found guilty by NNPC Limited after its probe, and such action might impact shareholders’ investment, so it’s left to see how the capital market will react to this development in the coming days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now