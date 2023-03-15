PHOTO: INEC begins distribution of governorship, assembly elections materials to states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections across the country.

In Jigawa, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Muhammad Bashar, told journalists shortly after inspecting the distribution exercise on Wednesday in Dutse, that the materials would be deployed in all 27 local government areas of the state.

He said the commission had taken note of the hiccups experienced during the previous election, adding that it had also taken proactive measures to address them in this weekend’s exercise.

Bashar said: “We are well prepared and we have started moving election materials.

“The movement of ad-hoc staff will start as early as 10:00 a.m. on Friday. They are expected to move to their respective local government areas. There will also be refresher training at RACs by 4:00 p.m.

“Immediately after the training, they will start moving to their respective polling units. So there will be an improvement in the next election.”

On his part, the National Commissioner in charge of Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa, Abdullahi Abdu-Zuru, said that early deployment of materials and ad-hoc staff would enable the commission to commence the exercise on time.

In Lagos, sensitive and non-sensitive election materials were distributed across the 20 local government areas in the state from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ahead of the elections.

