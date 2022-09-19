PHOTONEWS: Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in pictures

The funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth is taking place today, Monday at Westminster Abbey, formally titled the Collegiate Church of Saint Peter at Westminster, London, United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died on Thursday, September 8 at her Balmoral Castle home in Scotland, at the age of 96.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 until her death in 2022. She was queen regent of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death.

Read also:Nigeria’s story not complete without Queen Elizabeth – Buhari

Senior Royals, including King Charles III, have arrived at the Westminster Hall before accompanying the monarch’s coffin in a procession to the abbey.

See photos from the ongoing funeral ceremony below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now