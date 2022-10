PHOTONEWS: Tinubu, APC NWC, PCC, governors meet

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja.

Also present at the meeting were members of the Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) and governors under the party’s platform, the Progressives Governor’s Forum (PGF)

Read also:2023: APC slams PDP over alleged illegality of Tinubu’s candidacy

Below are pictures from the event.

Stories in subsequent reports.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now