Sports
PHOTOS: Glamour, splendour as athletes parade at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have officially kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremonies featuring so much glamour during the parade of athletes.
The Games, which was initially billed to hold in the summer of 2020, was pushed forward by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic but the event retains its title.
The opening ceremony in the capital city of Japan was without spectators, although 1,000 VIPs and delegates were allowed to attend, including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.
The first athletes to enter the stadium were from Greece, the historical home of the Olympic Games.
Meanwhile, for the second time in its history, the Olympic Games welcomed the IOC Refugee Olympic Team!
Leading the delegation into the stadium were the flagbearers, swimmer Yusra Mardini and marathon runner, Tachlowini Gabriyesos.
More to follow…
