BREAKING: Phyna wins Big Brother Naija season 7, takes home N100m grand prize

Phyna on Sunday won this year’s Big Brother Naija reality television show tagged: “Level Up Edition.”

The reality star went home with the grand prize of N100 million after brushing aside the challenges of five other contestants.

The six housemates that took part in the grand finale of the 72-day reality show were Adekunle, Phyna, Bryann, Chichi, Daniella, and Bella.

Chichi and Daniella were the first housemates to be evicted from the show on Sunday night.

Chichi was evicted a few minutes after Daniella left the house.

Below is a video of the announcement of her victory.

The moment Ebuka announced #Phyna𓃵 as the winner of #BBNaijaSeason7 pic.twitter.com/H0MsJTKYKR — Cool FM Nigeria 96.9 (@CoolFMNigeria) October 2, 2022

See the photos below:

