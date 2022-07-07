Physically challenged corps member gets automatic employment in Kogi

A physically challenged corps member, Jemilu Akpah, has been offered automatic employment by the Kogi State government.

He got the employment offer at Thursday’s passing out parade of the Batch B Stream I corps members in Lokoja.

Akpah was given automatic employment alongside Mary Aimuan from Edo State, who won the prestigious NYSC State Merit Award

The state governor, Yahaya Bello, said the automatic employment offered the corps members was a recognition of their contributions to their host communities.

READ ALSO: Senate advocates increase in NYSC members’ allowance

Bello also approved the release of N7.25 million for the transportation of 725 corps members to the various states.

He said each corps member would get N10,000 as support for their transportation back to their various destinations.

The governor thanked them for the contributions to the state during the service year.

He said: “Your specific contributions in Primary Health Care delivery services, provision of quality education and rural infrastructure and advocacy in Sustainable Development Goals were critical in fostering and promoting government’s transformation agenda.

“Your deployment to various communities must have endeared you to their custom and tradition and consequently broadened your perception and understanding of the imperatives of a united Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now