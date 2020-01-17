Physically challenged people protest in Abuja

Scores of physically challenged protesters have rallied in Abuja and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the disability act he had signed into law since the 17th of January 2019.

The act was stated to have prohibited discrimination against the physically challenged persons to public facilities as well as their right to fundamental privileges like education, healthcare, accommodation and emer gencies.

The group under the platform of the Center for Citizens with Disability(CCD) took to action on Friday in Abuja complaining that they were yet to see any level of compliance with respect to the act.

The protesters who visited the Ministry of Justice and various other government offices to register their demands vowed to fish out adamat public organizations and threatened to shut down all offices lagging in compliance.

David Anyaele, Executive Director of CCD, while speaking with journalists, expressed his displeasure over the laissez faire and insensitive attitude of the government towards the implementation to the disability act and called on the president to take action immediately.

