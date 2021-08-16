PIB: Buhari not a listening leader – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to sign the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) despite outcry by Nigerians on the provisions of the document.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the PIB on Monday.

People of the Niger Delta had rejected the three percent approved for oil-producing communities and appropriation of an outrageous 30 percent to the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as profit for oil exploration in the frontier basins in the PIB.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that President Buhari’s decision to sign the PIB despite the widespread public rejection of the document had furthered confirmed that the current administration has no respect for the people and tenets of democracy as a system of government.

The statement read: “By his action, President Buhari has only authenticated that he is not a listening leader and that the APC and its leaders are only out to trample on the will of Nigerians for their selfish interests.

“In putting his hands to endorse the obnoxious bill, even with its distasteful, paltry and provocative three percent revenue to oil-producing communities, President Buhari and the APC have again displayed disdain and insensitivity to the sufferings of the people of the Niger Delta.

“The PDP holds that such is the height of contempt to oil-producing communities, particularly in the face of the challenges which they face as a result of oil exploration.

“Mr. President could have returned the bill to the National Assembly with a request that it is made to address the demands of the oil-producing communities.

“The new law cannot guarantee the desired stability and development in the oil and gas sector as well as a respite in the Niger Delta region.

“If anything, the act as signed by President Buhari is a dangerous recipe for avoidable crisis in the sector.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to salvage the situation by immediately forwarding an amendment bill to the National Assembly to reflect the true wishes and aspirations of every segment of our nation.”

