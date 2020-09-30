PIB passes first reading in Senate | Ripples Nigeria

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020 has passed first reading in the Nigerian Senate.

The controversial bill scaled first reading during the plenary of the lawmakers on Wednesday presided over by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The bill, which was the number two in the Senate order paper on Wednesday, was presented by the Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi North.

It was read out to the lawmakers for the first time by Senate President Lawan.

Lawan, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan to see that all the Senators got a copy of the bill by next week Tuesday.

