PIB satanic and unjust – Clark

The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, on Monday described the recently approved Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as satanic, unjust, and embarrassing piece of legislation.

The elder statesman, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the PIB has shattered the hope of the people of the Niger Delta.

Represented at the briefing by PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Paul Robinson, Clark said the provision that allocated a huge 30 percent profits for oil exploration in the north was a source of concern, especially in the face of increasing shifts away from fossil fuel across the world.

He said the PIB does not reflect the long clamour by the people of the region for equity, fairness and justice, noting that the bill has dashed the hopes of the people of the Niger Delta.

The former federal commissioner for information declared that the region has had enough of the colonial oppression and would resist it.

Clark said: “It is important to state clearly here to all well-meaning Nigerians that the demand of the oil-bearing communities of the Niger Delta Region was for a minimum of 10 percent equity participation.

“But you Mr. Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker and some of your colleagues in the National Assembly have further shown your disdain to the Niger Delta people by redefining host communities to include pipeline-bearing pathway communities, in which case states, where pipelines pass through to aid them with the privilege of cheap supplies of Niger Delta petroleum products, could also be entitled to the ridiculous and unacceptable percentages that the legislators are willing to cede to oil-bearing communities.

He said the entire people of the Niger Delta region had rejected the 3 percent and 5 percent operating expenditure granted to the host communities and the fraudulent and provocative 30 percent provision for the frontier exploration fund.

The PANDEF leader demanded the review of the PIB to ensure that the oil-bearing communities do not receive less than 10 percent as operating cost.

“If this is not done, the Niger Delta people may be forced to take their destiny into their own hands and all IOCs may find themselves denied access to their oil activities in such communities,” he added.

David Ibemere

