Politics
PIB satanic and unjust – Clark
The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, on Monday described the recently approved Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as satanic, unjust, and embarrassing piece of legislation.
The elder statesman, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the PIB has shattered the hope of the people of the Niger Delta.
Represented at the briefing by PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Paul Robinson, Clark said the provision that allocated a huge 30 percent profits for oil exploration in the north was a source of concern, especially in the face of increasing shifts away from fossil fuel across the world.
He said the PIB does not reflect the long clamour by the people of the region for equity, fairness and justice, noting that the bill has dashed the hopes of the people of the Niger Delta.
The former federal commissioner for information declared that the region has had enough of the colonial oppression and would resist it.
Clark said: “It is important to state clearly here to all well-meaning Nigerians that the demand of the oil-bearing communities of the Niger Delta Region was for a minimum of 10 percent equity participation.
READ ALSO: Southern govs reject 3% equity shares for host communities in PIB, insist on 5%
“But you Mr. Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker and some of your colleagues in the National Assembly have further shown your disdain to the Niger Delta people by redefining host communities to include pipeline-bearing pathway communities, in which case states, where pipelines pass through to aid them with the privilege of cheap supplies of Niger Delta petroleum products, could also be entitled to the ridiculous and unacceptable percentages that the legislators are willing to cede to oil-bearing communities.
He said the entire people of the Niger Delta region had rejected the 3 percent and 5 percent operating expenditure granted to the host communities and the fraudulent and provocative 30 percent provision for the frontier exploration fund.
The PANDEF leader demanded the review of the PIB to ensure that the oil-bearing communities do not receive less than 10 percent as operating cost.
“If this is not done, the Niger Delta people may be forced to take their destiny into their own hands and all IOCs may find themselves denied access to their oil activities in such communities,” he added.
David Ibemere
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....