Piers Morgan slams claims he fancies Meghan Markle as he shares racy snaps of wife, Celia

Piers Morgan has posted risque photographs of his wife Celia Walden in response to Twitter trolls who claim he only criticises Meghan Markle because she has ghosted him

The former newspaper editor, 57, uploaded three images of his journalist wife to his Twitter account.

The images feature Ms Walden, 47, in a series of suggestive and provocative poses.

In his post, he wrote: ‘All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I “fancied” her and then got upset when she ghosted me… have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday. (And yes, she knows she lucked out…)’

Read also:Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex says she’s 43% Nigerian (Audio)

Daily Mail Columnist Sarah Vine responded to the social media post claiming: ‘Celia is MUCH sexier than Meghan. It’s just a shame she can’t see very well.

In March 2021, Morgan walked out of his Good Morning Britain show and was later sacked when he claimed he did not believe what the Duchess of Sussex had said about her mental health in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He has regularly criticised both Meghan and Harry, with his latest attacks concentrating on the pair’s Netflix documentary series.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now