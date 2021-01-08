Pinnick addresses Golden Eaglets ahead Ghana clash at WAFU B Tourney

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has charged the Golden Eaglets to show robust winning mentality against the Black Starlets of Ghana this weekend.

The Nigerian U-17 stars opened their WAFU B Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Cote d’ivoire, and are set to take on Ghana in a make or mar clash in group B.

Pinnick, who visited the team’s camp at the Hotel Novella Star in Lome, Togo, charged the players to believe in themselves and go for victory.

He admonished the players to remain focused in the task of representing Nigeria very well at the tournament.

“Nigerians don’t want to know about tactics, just go, play and win the game. The mentality of Nigerians is winning, they don’t care how you win, just win. Winning gives Nigerians a lot of joy,” Pinnick said.

Read Also: Golden Eaglets lose to Cote d’Ivoire in WAFU Cup opener

“So, I just want to crave your indulgence to represent Nigeria well. I’m happy that I can see all the players in this U 17 team, I can see that we have the youngest team in this tournament, which of course, I’m very proud of.

“It is a developmental football af this level. It does not mean that we do not want to win. Nigerians wants you to win so that you will be celebrated.

“We want you to be celebrated, it is very important that we must win. Just work hard and ensure we beat Ghana.

“The attitude we always display is that we can do it. That is the spirit under my leadership in the Nigeria Football Federation and that is what we expect from you.

“Your coach will tell you the technical and tactical way to achieve winning, but what I will tell you is that you are Nigerians and for you to be a Nigerian, you must be positively rugged to achieve your dream,” he said.

The Fatai Amoo team will be hoping to clinch a win against Ghana, to boost their chances of advancing to the semifinal s of the competition.

Join the conversation

Opinions