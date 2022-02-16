W’CUP: Pinnick, Amuneke meet UK-based Super Eagles stars, connect with others via Zoom

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick alongside Super Eagles technical crew heads, Austin Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke, were in London this week.

The football bigwigs met with UK-based Super Eagles stars, including Leicester City trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and new kid in the block, Ademola Lookman.

The delegation also met with William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and Samuel Kalu during the visit, while a Zoom call was made to connect with other national team players outside the region.

Pinnick, in a statement on social media, restated the team’s commitment towards securing a place in the FIFA 2022 World cup billed to hold Qatar.

The Eagles are currently looking to see off the Black Stars of Ghana in a mouthwatering playoff to seal their place in the Qatar tournament.

“In furtherance to my tweets regarding our plans to ensure we qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we’ve held a series of meetings in London with our Super Eagles players. Myself, the General Secretary, Team Secretary, Interim Technical Adviser, Austin Eguaveon and the Chief Coach, Emmanuel Amunike,” Pinnick wrote.

“We also officially welcomed Ademola Lookman into the family and got commitments and reassurance from Dennis.

“A zoom meeting of all Super Eagles players followed with the Hon Minister, Sunday Dare present.

“The decisions and commitments were unanimous leaving no stone unturned in ensuring we scale the last hurdle of qualification and make a very prominent and eminent presence in Qatar 2022 by THE SPECIAL GRACE OF GOD.”

The Super Eagles will play against Ghana for a place in Qatar 2022 in a double-legged playoff tie in March.

The first leg is billed for the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24, while the reverse fixture will hold three days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

