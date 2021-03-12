Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president | Ripples Nigeria

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following his election in Morocco on Friday.

This was confirmed at the 43rd edition of the Ordinary and Elective General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the city of Rabat.

Pinnick and 13 other football administrators from Africa were running for the six seats allotted to the continent in the 37-member FIFA Council.

His election followed the withdrawal of Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, which left just two contestants in the race for the two spots meant for Anglophone Africa.

Mwendwa’s withdrawal comes two days after one of the biggest contenders for the council seat, Andrew Kamanga of Zambia pulled out of the race.

50-year-old Pinninc becomes only the third Nigerian ever to represent Africa at the FIFA Executive Council, after late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu.

Meanwhile, at the Assembly, the 52 member nations present voted to expand the number of CAF vice-presidents from three to five.

Following the elections into the Executive Committee, Pinnick also made a return to the position of Vice-President – but as the fifth Vice President this time.

Pinnick was CAF First Vice President between September 2018 and July 2019 under former CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, before a sour relationship with the president saw Pinnick lose out on his seat in 2019.

Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya, Souleiman Waberi, Fouzi Lekjaa and Pinnick are the newly-elected five Vice-Presidents.

All five men will work under the presidncy of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, who was elected unopposed as President on Froday.

