Pinnick charges Super Eagles to beat Liberia, go for World Cup ticket

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has charged the Super Eagles to go all out and defeat Liberia in the first match of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The football chief assured that the players are guaranteed their bonus if they start on a winning note.

Pinnick, who met with the Super Eagles players and coaching crew ahead of the match scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, said the NFF and the senior players in the team will hold a meeting on Thursday to review their World Cup bonuses.

He disclosed that talks were underway to guarantee the welfare of the team to ensure the boys focus on the task ahead.

“I like the spirit in the camp and this is the spirit to qualify for the World Cup,” Pinnick said.

“I will be sitting down with the leaders of the team to discuss the World Cup bonus. We must qualify for the World Cup. You win on Friday and you get your bonus.”

Pinnick also revealed that talks are ongoing with an unnamed insurance company to insure the players.

“We have an insurance deal we are working on, about N17m per player. Once you are in the Eagles you have insurance.

“We are not just looking at finance but the value in kind that will enhance you talk less and act more on the pitch. I’m very proud of you guys; we fight, argue but importantly we settle,” added Pinnick.

The Eagles will face Liberia on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, before traveling to play Cape Verde on matchday two days later.

