Connect with us

Sports

Pinnick charges Super Eagles to beat Liberia, go for World Cup ticket

Published

2 hours ago

on

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has charged the Super Eagles to go all out and defeat Liberia in the first match of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The football chief assured that the players are guaranteed their bonus if they start on a winning note.

Pinnick, who met with the Super Eagles players and coaching crew ahead of the match scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, said the NFF and the senior players in the team will hold a meeting on Thursday to review their World Cup bonuses.

He disclosed that talks were underway to guarantee the welfare of the team to ensure the boys focus on the task ahead.

“I like the spirit in the camp and this is the spirit to qualify for the World Cup,” Pinnick said.

Read Also: Pinnick vows to frustrate transfer of Nigerian players to ‘mushroom clubs’ in Europe

“I will be sitting down with the leaders of the team to discuss the World Cup bonus. We must qualify for the World Cup. You win on Friday and you get your bonus.”

Pinnick also revealed that talks are ongoing with an unnamed insurance company to insure the players.

“We have an insurance deal we are working on, about N17m per player. Once you are in the Eagles you have insurance.

“We are not just looking at finance but the value in kind that will enhance you talk less and act more on the pitch. I’m very proud of you guys; we fight, argue but importantly we settle,” added Pinnick.

The Eagles will face Liberia on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, before traveling to play Cape Verde on matchday two days later.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...