Pinnick confident Falcons’ll extend AWCON reign amid S’Africa’s dethronement plot

Amid plans by South Africa’s Banyana Banyana to dethrone the Super Falcons at the coming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has expressed his confidence in the Nigerian team.

On Tuesday, the South African Football Association (SAFA) promised Banyana Banyana players $30,000 each if they succeed in winning the AWCON title. The SAFA president, made the promise as the team prepared to leave for Morocco.

Nigeria’s Falcons have won the continental women’s championship a total of nine times and are the most successful team in the competition.

Speaking afterwards to the team in their Abuja camp, Pinnick tasked the Falcons to aim for the ultimate prize at the games billed to hold in July in Morocco.

In his words, “We won the trophy at the last tournament in Ghana and I believe we have the team to retain it.

“The NFF will continue to support and encourage the team with the best of preparations, a conducive environment and a comfortable stay at the championship in Morocco.

“Nothing can undermine a team that is fully focused, united in aspiration, and working and walking on the same wavelength.

“I want you to go to Morocco as one indivisible force, allow your passion to be fueled by patriotism and be good ambassadors of our great nation.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Super Falcons are grouped alongside South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

The Falcons are also gunning for a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. All four semifinalist in the Morocco tournament will the represent Africa in Australia and New Zealand.

