Pinnick handed new assignment at FIFA
President of the Nigeria Football Federation and Member of the FIFA Council, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed into a new role within the world football–governing body’s working group.
In a letter dated 11th April and signed by Véron Mosengo-Omba, General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football, the NFF boss was informed that he has been nominated by the President of CAF, Dr Joseph Motsepe to be part of the “newly established Working Group on Normalisation Committees.”
The CAF General Secretary wrote further: “This joint working group, to be led by FIFA, will analyse the applicable legal framework and the governance structure, mandate and mission of Normalisation Committees, and make suggestions to the FIFA Council accordingly.
“We are confident that your nomination to this working group will positively contribute to the pertinent, and often essential, role played by Normalisation Committees in support of federations and towards the fulfillment of good governance practices.”
