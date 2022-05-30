Pinnick impressed with Eagles’ performance in Mexico friendly, says Peseiro is ‘right coach’

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Super Eagles during their international friendly game against Mexico last weekend.

Pinnick, who had early expressed his disappointment over Nigeria’s failure to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup, said he was happy that the team returned better than they left.

The national team, led by new manager Jose Peseiro, were handed a 2-1 defeat by World Cup-bound Mexico in the friendly.

It was Peseiro’s first game in charge, and Pinnick believes that the Portuguese coach was the right choice to succeed Franco-German gaffer Gernot Rohr, who was sacked late last year.

Read Also: Dessers on target, Troost-Ekong scores own goal as Nigeria lose to Mexico

“I am happy with what we put up out there. It was the first time after the disappointment of the World Cup playoff and you can say this is a makeshift team, while Mexico had their full-strength squad out there.

“I like what I saw today and I have confidence that we have appointed the right coach that can restore the glory of the Super Eagles and make them start winning once more,” Pinnick said.

The Super Eagles will be playing another international friendly in the United States on 2 June against another World Cup team, Ecuador.

The friendlies for Nigeria serve as preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the Eagles will be facing Mauritius, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now