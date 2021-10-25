Pinnick says Ndidi set to return from injury lay-off, Etebo likely to miss AFCON

Amaju Pinnick has revealed that injured Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo are having different fates with respect to their return from the layoffs.

The duo had missed Nigeria’s doubleheader Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic earlier this month after they were declared injured by their respective clubs.

Pinnick, who visited both players over the weekend, said Ndidi was already set to return for Leicester City as latest scan had shown he was good to go.

It was not stated clearly, however, if Ndidi would be available for Nigeria’s last two group games in the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde next month.

Etebo, on his part, is still recuperating but his return to Watford lineup is not in sight, with Pinnick also saying that the midfielder is likely to miss next January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cameroon.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president also met with Kelechi Iheanacho, and revealed in a post on Instagram that former Eagles forward Odion Ighalo could be staging a return to the team.

“l spent quality time with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester over the weekend. I went with my wife and 3 of my kids who are on half term break. Our visit was a mere family visit and not official,” Pinnick wrote on Instagram

Read Also: Pinnick charges Super Eagles to beat Liberia, go for World Cup ticket

“Recall Wilfred is recuperating from an injury that has kept him out for about 5 weeks, being a very key player for the Super Eagles, we cannot afford to toy with our last 2 games. Ndidi has been integral, committed and passionate member of the Super Eagles.

“The good news is that his second scan came out very good so he start training with his club and possibly play in their next game. His wife, Dinma was a wonderful host, their little daughter, adorable. Kelechi joined us almost immediately and made us to laugh till we left.

“Thanks to Wilfred & Kelechi, my family truly appreciate you. also paid a visit to Oghenekaro Etebo, in Warri, we call him Afaras’.

“He is also recuperating very well but definitely cannot make the next two World Cup qualifiers, Nations Cup might also be a doubt, importantly he should heal 100% by His Grace and rejoin the Team.

“His family was quite warm and pleasant. We had quality time together and understood every language uttered as 2 proud Warri ‘boys’. He is in a great spirit with the right mental state of mind.

“I spoke extensively with Alex lwobi, who cannot wait to feature in those all important games. Ademola Lookman is excited about fighting for a shirt in the Super Eagles. He loves Nigeria. By His Grace we shall conclude the switch very soon.

“I had a long conversation with Odion lghalo, personally i believe we need experience in our attack to combine with our energically youthful

Osimhen, Onuachu, Kelechi et al.

“Odion body language is very positive. We are also in touch with his agents and club. The vibe going into these last 2 games and indeed AFCON is very good.

“WE THANK GOD ALMIGHTY FOR EVERYTHING.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now