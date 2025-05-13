Pirates flee after gun battle with marine police on Oron-Calabar Waterway

An attempted pirate ambush on civilians along the Oron-Calabar waterway was foiled by swift action from marine officers of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued in Uyo, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, confirmed that police operatives from the marine division had intercepted a distress call and responded immediately during a routine search-and-rescue operation.

According to John, officers encountered no fewer than seven heavily armed pirates attacking innocent passengers aboard a speedboat.

“Our marine police division swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene. The hoodlums engaged our personnel in a gun duel but were overpowered,” she said.

John explained that the pirates, who sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation, managed to escape into a shallow creek, which was inaccessible to police boats.

“The marine police gun power forced the pirates, who sustained bullets wounds, to escape into a shallow creek that was inaccessible to police boats. Subsequently, we invaded and successfully raided their camp and recovered some items,” she added.

During the follow-up raid on the criminals’ hideout, the police recovered a cache of items linked to the pirates’ activities. These included one locally made gun, two live rounds of K2 ammunition, two empty K2 shells, and one speedboat powered by a single 200HP Yamaha engine gearbox.

Additional items recovered included a 15HP Yamaha engine, dismantled engine components, an improvised toolbox, a petrol generator, and an OX standing fan, among others.

The police spokesperson assured the public that efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing members of the pirate gang.

