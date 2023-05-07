News
Plane crash-lands after tyre bursts into flames in Abuja
A Max Air aircraft carrying an unspecified number of passengers crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday.
The plane, which arrived from Yola, Adamawa, crash-landed after its tyre burst into flames midair.
The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operators at the airport were quickly mobilised to the scene to quell the fire.
READ ALSO: 11 die in Cameroon plane crash
The passengers were safely disembarked from the plane by airport officials.
The spokesperson for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaz, confirmed the incident.
She, however, promised to provide further details on the incident later.
