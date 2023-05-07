Plane crash-lands after tyre bursts into flames in Abuja

A Max Air aircraft carrying an unspecified number of passengers crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday.

The plane, which arrived from Yola, Adamawa, crash-landed after its tyre burst into flames midair.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operators at the airport were quickly mobilised to the scene to quell the fire.

The passengers were safely disembarked from the plane by airport officials.

The spokesperson for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaz, confirmed the incident.

She, however, promised to provide further details on the incident later.

