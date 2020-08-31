Plateau a new COVID-19 ‘hotspot’ – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Monday Plateau State had become a new hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Aliyu, who disclosed this at the PTF daily briefing in Abuja, said the state had recorded more cases lately because of its improved testing capacity.

He advised other states to conduct more tests like Lagos and Plateau in order to ascertain the true status of the people.

The coordinator said: “We are seeing a gradual shift in the areas of high infection burden, with Plateau reporting the highest number of confirmed cases.

“Of course, this can be related to the increased testing by people of the state.

“However, we also need to look at the flip side that there are a number of highly undetected cases lying around which we need to discover and deal with early.”

