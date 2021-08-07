Plateau abominable killings against Islamic tenets – JNI

The Plateau chapter of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has described the recent killings in some parts of Plateau, particularly in Bassa, Jos South, and Riyom local government areas, as “abominable” and against the teachings of Islam.

Alhaji Sani Mudi, the Publicity Secretary of JNI in the state, said this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that gunmen had invaded some communities in Miango chiefdom, killing and injuring many persons while razing down houses and destroying crops on farmlands.

Mudi further described the development as “worrisome”, adding that it posed serious threats to the peace efforts of the State Government.

He called on the affected persons to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue toward achieving lasting peace and harmony in all parts of the state.

“JNI in Plateau under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Haruna, the Emir of Wase, wishes to express its deep concern over the recurring violence in Bassa, Jos South, Riyom and the attempt by some miscreants to reignite conflict in Jos North Local Government Area through unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens and destruction of properties.

“These are truly worrisome developments which pose serious threats to the efforts of the state government to solidify the gains made through its peace-building activities which have so far delivered impressive results.

”JNI views the bloody crises in Bassa and Riyom as an abominable desecration of lives which is against the teaching of Islam.

“We, therefore, wish to appeal to all concerned to sheath the sword and embrace the path of peace and reconciliation.

“This can only be achieved by embracing dialogue, anchored on truth and sincerity, in our approach to resolving conflicts, which are inevitable in the nature of human relations,” Mudi said.

The JNI further advised that for lasting peace to be achieved in all parts of the state, stakeholders must look deeply into the root causes with a view to addressing them.

It urged the governor not to be deterred by these happenings but to remain focus in providing dividends of democracy to the people.

