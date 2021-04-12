 Plateau Assembly extends tenure of four local councils’ caretaker committees | Ripples Nigeria
Plateau Assembly extends tenure of four local councils’ caretaker committees

Published

9 mins ago

on

The Plateau House of Assembly has extended the tenure of caretaker committees in four local government areas of the state for two months.

The affected LGAs are Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North and Jos South respectively.

The Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang.

Ayuba said the renewal took immediate effect.

He said: “The resolution to extend the tenure of the caretaker committees was taken at an executive session of the House.

READ ALSO: Plateau Assembly suspends two local council chairmen

“The action becomes necessary to avoid creating a vacuum in the governance of the local government councils following the inability of the state Independence Electoral Commission to conduct election into the councils.

“However, the caretaker committee chairman of Jos South local council, Mr. Dachung Yohanna Choji, has been relieved of his appointment with immediate effect.

“He is to handover to the caretaker committee’s secretary, who will be acting as the chairman pending the appointment of the substantive chairman.”

