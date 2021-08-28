Politics
Plateau Assembly gives Gov Lalong two weeks to check insecurity
The Plateau State House of Assembly has given Governor Simon Lalong two weeks to address the state’s security challenges.
The Chairman of House Committee on Information, Mr. Philip Dasun, disclosed this at a media briefing on Saturday in Jos.
Dasun said the Assembly would make public its next line of action after the two-week ultimatum.
Plateau State has been rocked by criminals’ attacks in the last three weeks.
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had during the week killed 35 people during an attack on Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North local government area of the state.
Some states have also been evacuating their citizens from Plateau.
READ ALSO: Plateau Assembly extends tenure of four local councils’ caretaker committees
The House spokesman said: “As an Assembly with people at heart, we call on Plateau citizens to have confidence in us with renewed commitment.
“We have given two weeks to the governor to take action on the resolutions the House has forwarded on security matters and how to restore peace.
“We call on the Governor Simon Bako Lalong to come up with a statement defending us as a people and to bring back renewed commitment to the cause of Plateau.
“We strongly call on Plateau people to practically stand up and defend themselves and their communities, as the conventional security design is no longer guaranteeing our safety as a people.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...