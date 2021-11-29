Plateau Assembly member, Henry Longs, dies after leg surgery

The Plateau State House of Assembly has lost one of it’s members, Hon. Henry Longs, who died on Sunday after undergoing leg surgery.

According to the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun, who confirmed Longs’ death, he died on Sunday evening following the operation on the troubled leg.

Dasun said that Longs, who represented Pankshin South State Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died in a private hospital in Jos.

“It’s true we lost one of our members on Sunday evening. The lawmaker representing Pankshin South State Constituency, Henry Longs.

“He had a problem in one of his legs and had gone for surgical operation. Unfortunately, he could not make it. His death is really very sad and we will miss him,” Hon. Dasun said.

