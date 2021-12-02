Plateau Assembly passes 2022 budget of N116.7bn

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s 2022 budget of N116.7 billion.

The budget passed by the lawmakers was N10 billion higher than the N106.8 billion Governor Simon Lalong presented to the House a few weeks ago.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Mr Yahaha Adamu, said at the plenary the increase in the budget was necessitated by the needs presented by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during budget defence.

A breakdown of the budget revealed that N76.7 billion was earmarked as recurrent estimate and N40 billion for capital expenditure.

The House urged the governor to sponsor a bill seeking the alteration of the law establishing the College of Arts, Science and Remedial Studies, Kurgwi.

Adamu said the bill would help to change the name of the school to that of a Polytechnic and enable it to benefit from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

