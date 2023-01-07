Plateau Assembly Speaker escapes kidnap attempt

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, on Friday, escaped a kidnap attempt at his residence at the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in Jos South local government area of the state.

The state police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, in a statement on Saturday, said that the police were able to foil the attempted kidnapping of the Speaker.

Alabo said the kidnap attempt was carried out by three unidentifield gunmen operating in a grey-coloured CR-V Jeep who trailed the Speaker to his residence and attempted to enter his house to kidnap him.

“On 06/01/2023 at about 2320hrs while the Speaker arrived his residence at Federal Low-cost in Jos-South, three unidentified gunmen operating in an ash-colored CR-V Jeep trailed him to his residence and attempted to enter his house to kidnap him,” the police spokesman said.

“But their mission was made impossible by the intrepid police officers on guard duty, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ayuba, and his men who joined forces with the men on guard duty and repelled the evil act.

“However, the command is making concerted effort to track down the fleeing suspects and get them arrested.

“The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartolomew Onyeka, uses this medium to thank members of the public for showing concern about the happenings in their various communities and volunteer to give timely information to the Police for prompt action,” Alabo said.

