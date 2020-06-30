Plateau Assembly suspends two local council chairmen

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the chairmen of two local government areas in the state.

The council chiefs —Isaac Kwallu of Qua’an Pan local government area, and his Kanam counterpart, Wakdung Abbas —were suspended by the lawmakers during their plenary at the assembly complex in Jos, the state capital.

In his address at the plenary, the Speaker of the House, Ayuba Abok, said the duo were suspended for disregarding the order of the assembly.

He added that Kwallu and Abass suspension would last three months.

He also directed the suspended council chairmen to hand over to their deputies in their respective councils.

Abok said: “The State Assembly had directed the Local Government Chairmen to recall the councillors of various wards which they earlier suspended in the two Local Government Areas and to pay them their entitlements but the Chairmen in question refused.

“We have no choice than to suspend the two Chairmen although, the Chairman of Quan-Pan complied, it wasn’t convincing.”

The Chairman House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun, told journalists after the plenary that the House needed to wade into a dispute in the councils to ensure peace.

