Plateau bans Eid prayers amid increased covid-19 cases

The Plateau State government has placed a ban on Eid-el-Kabir prayers as recorded cases of the deadly COVID-19 reached 982 in the state.

Governor Simon Lalong who also doubles as the Chairman of the State COVID-19 Task Force, made the announcement in Jos on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the state’s response to the pandemic.

In addition, Governor Lalong also banned other activities associated with sallah festivities, including visits to recreational centres, such as Wildlife Parks.

“Residents should strictly use face masks, especially children conveying food and other items to neighbours.

“The ban is necessary following the increasing number of cases in the state coupled with the preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, to prevent further spread of the disease,” he said.

Governor Lalong also noted that the state had high cases of COVID-19 because it had three testing centres: National Veterinary Research Institute Vom; Plateau Specialist Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital.

“As of July 28, we have tested a total of 14,816 persons, with 10,922 results received so far, out of which 982 tested positive for the virus.

“We are waiting for 3,894 results from all the tests conducted,” he said, adding that 221 patients were on admission in the four treatment centres in the state.

