Plateau CAN charges military to redress killings within communities
The Plateau chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the military and other security agencies to end the circle of killings in the Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area and other parts of the state.
Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, chairman of the association, made the call when Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), visited him on Wednesday in Jos.
Lubo, who noted with dismay the unabated attacks on innocent and law-abiding citizens, described the development as “unfortunate”.
He added that the development was a huge setback to the peace process in the state.
Lubo stressed that the unfortunate incident is unacceptable and called on the commanding officer to swiftly mobilise his men to end the ugly trend.
“This circle of killings in Miango and other parts of the state is very worrisome to us as leaders.
“The killings, destruction of farmlands and houses is one too many.
“Destruction of farmlands if not urgently checked will lead to famine and hardships.
“This is why we are appealing to you and other security agencies to step up your game and end this menace,” he said.
Responding, Gen. Ali, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said the visit was to familiarise himself and seek the prayers and support of the religious body to succeed in his primary assignment.
He promised to deploy his wealth of experience to tackle the current security challenges in the state.
