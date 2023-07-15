Plateau civil servants call off two-months strike

Civil servants in Plateau State have called off a two-month old strike they embarked upon following government’s failure to meet their demands which included payment of salaries and other entitlements.

The state government workers had embarked on the indefinite strike on May 11 after the government of Simon Lalong refused to accede to their demands and had vowed never to call off the industrial action until their demands are met.

The state Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) which announced the suspension of the strike on Friday, directed workers to resume work on Monday, July 17th.

The JNC Chairman, Titus Malau, who addressed a press conference in Jos, said the decision to suspend the strike was taken after its meeting with the state government where some agreements were reached.

“The indefinite strike declared by the union is hereby suspended with effect from July 14, 2023, and workers of both state and local governments are directed to resume work on Monday, July 17, 2023,” Malau said.

“The technical committee on salary structure shall resume sitting to conclude the salary structure immediately after resumption of work.

“However, there are challenges of payment of March 2023 salary, which the union’s leadership will follow up to ensure that all are resolved.”

Malau added that based on the JNC and government’s agreement, the balance of salaries for the month of February 2023 had been paid.

“The government has also issued a circular directing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to implement all promotions with immediate effect.

“By this, the government had concluded work on the consolidated salary table for state civil servants, and which had been signed by both parties.

“The Government has prepared salary spreadsheet for the month of March 2023 capturing arrears of annual increment for January and February 2022, same has been presented to the unions.

“The payment of salary for the month of March would commence on July 4, 2023, after staff verification, and that the salaries of April and May would be paid in the same manner as March, immediately funds are available,” he added.

According to Malau, an agreement was reached that upon the release of promotions and annual increments, the government shall effect payments thereof, from July, 2023.

Malau added that the JNC had met with chairmen of the 17 local governments areas of the state, and they had agreed that government would also pay the arrears of salaries of local government employees.

