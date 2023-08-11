Metro
Plateau gets new commissioner of police
Mr. Okoro Julius has assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police in Plateau State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.
He replaced Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, who had been redeployed to Benue State.
READ ALSO: Plateau Assembly confirms 19 commissioner nominees
The statement read: “The CP holds a Bachelor of Art (Education) degree in History from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos.
“Mr. Julius, who hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, joined the force as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in March 1990.”
