Plateau gets new commissioner of police

Mr. Okoro Julius has assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police in Plateau State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

He replaced Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, who had been redeployed to Benue State.

READ ALSO: Plateau Assembly confirms 19 commissioner nominees

The statement read: “The CP holds a Bachelor of Art (Education) degree in History from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos.

“Mr. Julius, who hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, joined the force as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in March 1990.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now