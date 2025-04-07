Plateau Gov condemns renewed violence, promises justice for victims

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has condemned the recent spate of violent attacks in the state, asserting that the killings should no longer be mischaracterized as mere clashes between herders and farmers.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday during a briefing with indigenes of the state, the governor described the situation as a deliberate and sustained campaign of genocide against native Plateau communities.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mutfwang expressed his determination to seek justice for victims of the attacks, vowing that those responsible would not escape prosecution. “We will no longer allow those who commit atrocities in our communities to go unpunished,” he said. “Anyone found to have shed the blood of innocent people will face the full consequences of the law.”

The governor spoke against the backdrop of the March 28 attacks in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, where over 50 people, including children, lost their lives in coordinated assaults by suspected herders. Despite suggestions to postpone the meeting due to the tragic events, Mutfwang said the decision to proceed was made after wide consultations with community leaders both within and outside the state.

He recalled that Plateau had experienced relative peace for more than a year following the December 2023 attacks, and had begun to rebuild its reputation as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.” However, he said the recent wave of violence appears to be a calculated effort to destabilize communities just as the farming season begins.

“These attacks are clearly strategic. They are not random acts of violence but orchestrated efforts to intimidate and impoverish our people,” Mutfwang stated. “Let it be known that we will not be deterred. Plateau people will farm this year. No act of terror will prevent us from tilling our land and harvesting our future.”

The governor expressed gratitude for the widespread solidarity and condolences received from across the country. He also revealed that extensive consultations had taken place with national security chiefs and assured residents that comprehensive measures were being put in place to protect lives and property.

The March 28 attacks marked one of the deadliest assaults on Plateau communities in recent times, reigniting fears of escalating violence in a region long plagued by ethno-religious and land-related conflicts.

