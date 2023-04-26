Plateau Gov-elect, Mutfwang, inaugurates transition committe, makes first appointments

Plateau State governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang has inaugurated a 10-man transition committee ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

The transition committee which was announced in a statement on Tuesday in Jos by the Director General of the Mutfwang campaign organisation, Yiljap Abraham, has Prof. Ganyir Longbim as chairman while Mr Moses Nwan will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee include Prof. Shedrach Best, Ibrahim Bawa (SAN), the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abok Nuhu Ayuba, Daniel Kungmi, Jamila Shehu Gwandu, Dr Raymond Luruyit, Prof. Stephen Malo and Mr Davou Mang.

READ ALSO:Police shut down Plateau State House of Assembly over speakership tussle

Also on Tuesday, Mutfwang announced his first set of appointments when he named his media team.

In the same statement, Abraham said the Governor-elect named Moses Nwan as his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Gyang Bere as his Special Assistant (Media).

“Mr Nwan is a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State civil service and a former local government administrator.

“Mr Bere is the correspondent of The Sun Newspaper and current Chairman, Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Plateau State chapter.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now