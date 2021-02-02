Plateau Gov, Lalong, gives Commissioners conditions for re-appointment

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has told Commissioners and other political appointees in the state the condition under which they will have their appointments renewed by his administration.

He said they will only have their appointments renewed if they renew their membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing registration and re-validation of the party.

Lalong said this on Monday when he received the party’s delegation to the state for the exercise at the Government House in Rayfield, Jos, the state capital.

While addressing members of the State Executive Council (SEC), Lalong said the only condition for the appointees to get their appointments renewed is for them to register with the party as well as get their people at their different wards to register.

“Please, members of the executives, do your best, go back and revalidate your membership of the party. This is what I expect from every stakeholder,” he said.

“I have told them already that nobody under my appointment has any licence to say no, I would not register. If you have not registered before, this is the time to revalidate your appointment.

“If you do not want to revalidate your appointment, then you are telling us you belong to the other side.”

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the registration process, Lalong said “the gesture would strengthen the party and ensure fairness in rewarding loyalty to the party.”

He added that the registration at the ward levels would give those at the grassroots ownership and a sense of belonging as it would encourage them to support the activities of the party as the process was open and there would be no intimidation or manipulation to get fake figures.

