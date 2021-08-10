Plateau Gov, Lalong may run for president in 2023

The Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong may just join the race to become Nigeria’s next president come 2023, if he accepts the advice of a group of politicians in Plateau State who call themselves ‘The Bigwigs’.

The group on Monday, called.on Lalong to consider running for president in 2023.

The ‘Bigwigs’ believe that Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) posseses the requisite leadership skills to preside over the country and run it effectively just the way he has purportedly managed the affairs of Plateau State.

The self-styled ‘Bigwigs’ who claim to cut across political parties and ethno-religious divides in the state, at a meeting in Jos, the state capital on Monday, resolved to support Lalong for the presidency and campaign, based on what the said was his prevailing achievements, developments strides and peaceful nature.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, who spoke to selected journalists at the end of the meeting, said due from the successes of Lalong in Plateau State and how he has been able to bridge the ethno-religious gap among the different groups, he is the candidate to beat if he agrees to run for president in 2023.

According to Zazzaga, Lalong’s emergence as the Chairman of the NGF was a reflection of his sterling leadership qualities, as well as his abilities to be a bridge builder and engendering the relative peace, understanding and prosperity of the Northern region and the country at large.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria signed by Zazzaga, the group said:

“Having deployed a rare wisdom and peace building skills in restoring peace in the hitherto troubled Plateau, Lalong has proven he can bring the prevailing insecurity in the country to an end if given the opportunity,” Zazzaga said.

He added that despite the harsh economic realities in the country and the dwindling revenue to the state, Lalong has continue to pay salaries, while other state governors could not meet up.

“Lalong is one of the rare politicians in the country who happens to understand the three arms of government, having begun his professional career as a lawyer (judiciary arm of government), served as a legislator and even became Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker (legislative arm) and then became the state governor (executive arm).

“Governor Lalong has the exhaustive knowledge of governance as a result of his experience in the three arms of government, and as such, he would fit in and do well in any national political office”.

