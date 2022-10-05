Plateau Gov, Lalong, reshuffles cabinet, swears in seven new Commissioners

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday, reshuffled his cabinet by swearing in seven new Commissioners to replace Commissioners who resigned from his cabinet to pursue their political careers.

At the ceremony held at the Government House in Jos, Lalong said the new appointees were carefully identified and selected to serve the people of Plateau State because of their personal achievements, records of service, as well as their support to the APC-led administration over the years.

“You are coming on board at the twilight of this administration when we have just about eight months to complete our mandate. Indeed, you are coming into office at the time that is most crucial as we tidy up our projects and programmes to complete the fulfillment of our campaign promises,” Lalong said before the swearing-in ceremony.

“This means that you have to hit the ground running and catch up fast to enable you effectively deliver. While we are continuing with ongoing projects and carrying out new initiatives, the largest attention of the Government at this time is devoted towards completion of projects which will be commissioned in the coming months.

Read also: LG boss accuses Gov. Lalong of destroying democrary

“Already, we have many of them that are fully completed and others almost completed in various sectors ready for commissioning,” he added.

The new Commissioners include:

Prof. Barnerd Matur (Higher Education)

Peter Akujah Inbutuk (Physical Planning and Urban Planning)

Mrs. Cecilia Mermwakat Yilkorah (Culture, Hospitality and Tourism)

Benjamin Zoyong Jang (Science and Technology)

Tehlkuk Naanlep Pingwai (Lands and Survey),

Elisha Bitrus Shehu (Environment)

Daniel Dung Dalyop (Youth and Sports)

The cabinet reshuffle also saw three Commissioners, Victor Lapan, moving from the Youth and Sports Ministry to the Ministry of Works while Gyang Musa was deployed from Science and Technology Ministry to Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs while Dan Hirkop was moved from Higher Education Ministry to Budget and Planning Ministry.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now