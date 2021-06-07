Plateau gov, Lalong warns against rhetorics capable of dividing country | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Plateau gov, Lalong warns against rhetorics capable of dividing country
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has advised against incendiary rhetorics and criticism of leaders that are detrimental to the corporate existence of the nation.
Lalong stated this at an inter-denominational Church Service held on Sunday at the Government House Chapel, Rayfield, Jos, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day.
“We cannot tear down the nation through negative rhetoric or supporting individuals or groups who take joy in running down Nigeria’s sovereignty and discrediting its leaders.
”Of course, we have the right to criticise our leaders and call them to account, but such should not be at the detriment of the corporate existence of the country,” he said.
Read also: I will complete more abandoned projects – Lalong
He said that even though Nigeria was currently facing many challenges such as insecurity, unemployment, and poverty, hope should not be lost for a better nation.
”We should never give up on our nation or make negative confessions about its destiny,” the governor said.
He said concerted efforts were required from both the leaders and the electorate to find lasting solutions to the current challenges facing the country.
He urged the Church in Plateau and Nigeria to propagate and sustain its advocacy for accountability, truth, fairness, and justice from the political class, to build the confidence of Nigerians in the democratic system of government and deliver its dividends.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
